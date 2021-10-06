Boris Johnson is expected to pledge a “long overdue” economic shift.

Boris Johnson will declare that his government has the “guts” to transform the British economy and address big domestic issues that previous administrations have avoided.

Mr Johnson will attempt to explain his “leveling-up” plan in his keynote Conservative Party conference speech tomorrow (Wednesday), saying that bolstering “left behind” sections of the country will relieve pressure on the “overheating” south-east of England.

Mr Johnson will defend his limitations on foreign workers against the backdrop of a supply chain problem and labor shortfall that has seen military drivers sent in to transport petrol, warnings of empty shelves in stores during the Christmas season, and animals slaughtered owing to a lack of abattoir staff.

He’ll tell campaigners in Manchester that the government is “today beginning on the long-overdue shift of direction in the UK economy.”

“We will not return to the same old broken paradigm of low wages, low growth, low skills, and low productivity, all of which are facilitated and aided by unfettered immigration.”

“The answer is to restrict immigration, to enable talented individuals to come to this nation, but not to use immigration as an excuse for failing to invest in people, skills, and the technology and machinery they require to accomplish their jobs,” he will argue.

Instead, he’ll offer to embark on “the biggest mission that government can do” by “uniting and leveling up across the UK.”

This entails moving “towards a high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity economy that the people of this country need and deserve, in which everyone can be proud of their work and the quality of their work.”

One of the issues he’ll bring up is adult social care, which the Conservatives have promised to revamp with funds acquired through a manifesto-busting 1.25 percentage-point increase in National Insurance.

“After decades of dithering and drift, this reforming government, this can-do government, got Brexit done, is getting the vaccine rollout done, and is getting social care done,” he will proclaim.

A crucial component of the Prime Minister’s argument to voters was his vow to “level up” sections of the country that had missed out on London and the south-economic east’s prosperity. “The summary has come to an end.”