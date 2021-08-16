Boris Johnson is expected to announce an Afghan resettlement plan in the coming days.

According to Downing Street, Boris Johnson is expected to propose a “new and customised relocation scheme” for Afghans in need.

The proposal might see the UK Government respond to requests from activists to world leaders for a response to the refugee catastrophe that would inevitably follow the Taliban’s control of Afghanistan.

In the wake of the Taliban’s resurgence, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the extremist group in 2012 after enraging them with her fight for girls’ education, has become the latest high-profile figure to call for all countries to open their borders to Afghan refugees.

The Prime Minister will provide additional information about the resettlement scheme in the coming days, according to No 10, with the scheme expected to focus on helping the most vulnerable Afghans, particularly women and girls.

As the campaign to remove UK people and selected Afghans out of the country has escalated since the Taliban conquered Kabul, the number of British armed soldiers in Afghanistan will be increased to 900.

“The UK team in Afghanistan is working around the clock in extraordinarily challenging conditions to help British nationals and as many others as we can get to safety as soon as possible,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“At the same time, we’re bringing the international community together to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan — it’s in no one’s interest for Afghanistan to fail.

“That means offering whatever assistance we can to the Afghan people, who have fought tirelessly over the last two decades to improve their country and now require our assistance.”

Officials said Mr Johnson was pushing for high-level international talks on the crisis, including calling a virtual summit in the “coming days” using the UK’s G7 presidency.

He wants G7 leaders to concentrate on ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a source of worldwide terrorist threats again, according to No 10.

There will also be an effort to win support for the Afghan people, including increasing humanitarian aid and agreed-upon expectations of whatever Afghan administration emerges.

"Summary ends." Downing Street wants the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) – which include.