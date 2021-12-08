Boris Johnson is enraged at a video of staff joking about a lockdown party, and an investigation is underway.

After video surfaced of some of his senior staff members attending a 2020 Christmas party that violated lockdown laws at the time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has requested for an investigation.

The freshly disclosed tape has sparked a firestorm of debate about how government officials imposed severe lockdowns on civilians while failing to follow them themselves.

Johnson described himself as “enraged” at the footage.

“I apologize without reservation for the offense that has caused across the country,” Prime Minister David Cameron said in the House of Commons, “and I apologize for the impression it provides.”

He also stated that an official investigation into the incident was ongoing. The investigation into who arranged and attended it will be led by Simon Case, the country’s top civil official.

Allegra Stratton, the press secretary who was shown on the video, has already resigned from her employment.

“I shall regret those statements for the rest of my days,” she told reporters outside her home on Wednesday. “I extend my profound apologies to all of you at home for them.”

The celebration is said to have taken place on December 18, 2020. As a result of the rising number of instances, Britain had strong lockdown limitations at the time. It also happened one day before Johnson imposed additional restrictions, thus canceling Christmas celebrations by prohibiting families from visiting each other. Thousands of people were penalized for unauthorized gatherings during the pandemic.

Other lawmakers have reacted angrily to the footage. As a result of the party, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has questioned Johnson’s leadership.

“Millions of people now believe the prime minister played them for fools and lied to them. Isn’t it true that they’re correct? “During a House of Commons session, he inquired.

Due to the restrictions Johnson imposed around the kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II had to sit alone during the funeral of her late husband, Prince Philip, according to Starmer. Rather than breaking the rules, he claimed, she established “moral authority to lead” by following them.

Advocacy organizations are also railing against Johnson and the Conservative Party for allowing the party to go virtually unnoticed for nearly a year. COVID-19 Bereaved is a support and pressure organisation for bereaved people. This is a condensed version of the information.