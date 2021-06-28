Boris Johnson is embroiled in a squabble over Matt Hancock’s personal email account.

Boris Johnson’s communications have been called into question as a result of the debate over Matt Hancock’s use of a private email address.

Mr Hancock, the former health secretary, has been accused of conducting official business using a personal Gmail account, which No 10 has rejected.

However, Labour targeted the Prime Minister after he refused to say whether he used a personal email account for business purposes.

Mr Johnson responded, “I don’t comment on how I conduct Government business.”

“However, I can assure you that we in this Government are working hard to focus on the needs of the people.”

Mr Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings claimed that the Prime Minister and Mr Hancock frequently spoke via WhatsApp instead of formal channels.

Mr Johnson’s use of a personal email account for official business, according to deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, would be “rank ineptitude” that may jeopardize national security.

Minutes of meetings revealed that Mr Hancock had been using a private email address since March 2020, according to the Sunday Times, which meant that critical decisions and their reasoning were not documented or could be difficult to access for any future investigation into the handling of coronavirus.

According to minutes from a meeting between senior officials at the department in December, David Williams, the department’s second permanent secretary at the time, cautioned Mr Hancock that he “only” dealt with his private office “through Gmail account.”

According to the Sunday Times, Mr Williams claimed that “the SOS (secretary of state) does not have a DHSC email” and that health minister Lord Bethell “routinely utilizes his private inbox,” but that official reports were provided later.

He stated that he “doesn’t believe there were any inappropriate activities on the part of ministers,” but that “the optics definitely imply otherwise.”

“Both the former health secretary and Lord Bethell understand the regulations regarding personal email usage and have only ever performed Government business through their government email addresses,” the Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman stated.

Mr Hancock’s usage of a Gmail account, according to the spokeswoman. (This is a brief piece.)