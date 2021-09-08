Boris Johnson is chastised by Keir Starmer for a ‘unfair’ increase in the social care tax.

According to Sir Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson’s social care plan will “hammer” millions of workers who are already experiencing a rough winter due to job uncertainty and benefit cuts.

As he criticized proposals to raise National Insurance by 1.25 percent while simultaneously axing the £20 a week universal credit uplift, Corbyn accused Johnson of “putting his rich buddies and contributors before working people.”

Sir Keir informed Prime Minister David Cameron in a tense House of Commons confrontation that his “plan” for social care wasn’t really a plan at all, and that people would still be faced with massive payments as they got older.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) may decide to eliminate a portion of the state pension program, which would have far-reaching consequences for the coming year.

“Under the prime minister’s plan, someone with £186,000 if you consider the value of their home – which is not uncommon across the UK in all of your seats – who is facing big bills because they have to go into care will have to pay £86,000,” he said. That’s before you include in living expenses.

“Where does the prime minister believe they’ll obtain that £86,000 if they don’t sell their house?”

“His proposal is to impose unfair taxes on working people, whereas mine is to guarantee that those with the broadest shoulders pay their fair share,” Sir Keir added.

“The reality is that his programs do not accomplish what he claims. People will continue to suffer massive costs, and many homeowners may be forced to sell their homes, he admits.”

Sir Keir went on to say that 2.5 million working families will be hit with a “double whammy” of a National Insurance increase and a £1,000 reduction in Universal Credit, asking why the Prime Minister insists on hammering working people.

Mr Johnson praised the government’s performance during the pandemic, saying, “We believe in greater pay and better skills – and it is working.”

“Higher pay and higher skills, he argues – how out of touch he is,” Sir Keir responded.

Tonight, MPs will vote on Johnson’s social care plan, which might result in tax increases as early as next year.