Boris Johnson is chairing an emergency COBRA meeting in response to the terror attack in Liverpool.

Boris Johnson will soon lead an emergency government COBRA meeting to discuss the terror attack in Liverpool that occurred yesterday.

At 12.45 p.m., police and counter-terrorism experts will be in the room with the prime minister, according to Downing Street.

Following the attack, Number 10 refused to say whether the country’s terror level will be upgraded from considerable to severe.

The spokesman for the prime minister said: “‘The Prime Minister’s thoughts are with all those who have been affected by yesterday’s terrible incident.’

