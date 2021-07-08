Boris Johnson is being urged not to scrap the lockdown by 122 scientists and physicians.

More than a hundred scientists and doctors have signed a letter condemning the UK government of carrying out a “dangerous and unethical experiment” and demanding it to reconsider its plans to remove all coronavirus limitations.

According to the 122 signatories, which include Sir David King, the former chief scientific adviser and head of Independent Sage, and Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the Council for the British Medical Association, any approach that “tolerates high levels of infection is both unethical and illogical.”

The letter was published in The Lancet after the government stated that from July 19, a number of coronavirus restrictions in England will be relaxed.

Dr. Nagpaul stated that continuing targeted measures against the virus was “essential” until the entire population had been vaccinated. (Danny Lawson/PA)

They cautioned that the virus’s exponential spread “would likely continue until millions more people are infected, leaving hundreds of thousands with long-term disease and impairment.”

“This policy risks leaving a generation with chronic health problems and incapacity, with personal and economic consequences that could last for decades,” it continued.

They also stated that extended Covid posed a risk to the general public, particularly those who were susceptible, such as the elderly and children, as well as those who were unvaccinated.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the UK is on the rise, according to Dr Nagpaul, and while the correlation between hospitalizations and deaths has diminished, it has not been broken.

“The government has also downplayed the impact of extended Covid, which has resulted on one out of every ten individuals becoming infected and two million people being sick for more than three months. It would be irresponsible to cause millions more people to suffer,” he remarked.

“We know that masks are helpful in preventing the transmission of the disease, so the government’s decision on July 19 to end mandatory mask usage in indoor public settings, such as public transportation, is absurd and dangerous.”

The letter urged the government to rethink its current policy.

He noted that continuing targeted actions against the virus was “essential” in preventing its spread until enough people have been completely vaccinated with both doses.

Dr. Deepti Gurdasani is a distinguished lecturer and epidemiologist.