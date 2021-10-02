Boris Johnson is ‘abandoning millions’ by cutting Universal Credit, according to a charity.

A charity has warned that Boris Johnson is “abandoning millions” to misery by pushing forward with the vehemently opposed cut to Universal Credit (UC).

According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), the elimination of the £20-a-week increase will affect at least half of working-age families with children in 35 locations of the UK.

Newham, east London (64 percent of working-age families impacted), Leicester (62 percent), and Manchester are among the worst-affected areas (61 percent ).

According to the latest study, the cut will have the greatest effect in Yorkshire and the Humber, the North East, the North West, and the West Midlands.

At the end of September, the temporary uplift, which was created to help claimants weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic, began to be taken away.

On October 6, the Prime Minister will address Conservatives at the party’s annual conference in Manchester, and no assessments to calculate payments will incorporate the uplift.

According to the JRF, the cut will affect 26 percent of working-age families in the Greater Manchester Combined Authority area, or roughly 312,000 families.

Six former work and pensions secretaries, charities, think tanks, schools, and MPs from across the political spectrum have all spoken out against the proposal.

“The Prime Minister is abandoning millions to starvation and hardship with his eyes wide open,” Katie Schmuecker, JRF deputy director of policy and partnerships, stated.

“The government’s objective to unite and level up our society is jeopardized by the largest ever overnight slash to social security.”

“We’ve always been clear that the increase to Universal Credit and the furlough program were temporary,” a government spokesperson said. They were created to assist claimants through the economic shock and financial upheaval of the pandemic’s most difficult stages, and they have succeeded.

“As the country recovers from the pandemic, Universal Credit will continue to provide critical support to those in and out of work, and needy households throughout the country will be able to use a new £500 million support fund to help them with needs in the coming months.”