Boris Johnson has warned that this year’s foreign vacations will not be “hassle-free.”

The government has added some popular vacation spots to the green list, including Ibiza, Mallorca, and Malta, but there are still obstacles for individuals who want to travel abroad.

Quarantine-free Europe vacations for double-jabbed people start on July 26.

“I want travel to be possible,” Mr Johnson said, “but I have to emphasise that this year will not be like any other year because of the challenges with Covid.”

“No one should expect it to be absolutely painless.”

However, following rumors that persons who have been twice vaccinated may be permitted to travel without being quarantined by July 26, the Prime Minister offered a ray of optimism.

“Everyone who is frustrated by summer travel – double jabs will be a liberator,” he remarked.

The New York Times reported yesterday that the government plans to lift the limitations on the doubly vaccinations in time for the first week of the summer vacation.

People who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will not be required to quarantine when returning to the UK from countries on the amber list, according to the plans.

The law would first apply solely to UK residents who have access to the NHS, but it is intended to be extended to all EU citizens in the future.

The government is also attempting to persuade other European countries to relax the Covid restrictions on British tourists.

“The primary priority for us now is Europe,” a government source told the Times.

“All European diplomats have been directed to lobby,” says one source.

The ideas face logistical challenges, such as when people’s Covid certificates will be verified, however Vision Box, the company that administers the UK’s e-passport gates, has apparently stated that it has the technology to scan the certificates.

According to reports, UK officials are working on an agreement that would see EU countries recognize the NHS app in exchange for enabling it to be used. The summary comes to a close.