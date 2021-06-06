Boris Johnson has warned that the UK’s cuts to foreign aid will ‘cast a shadow’ over the G7.

Boris Johnson has been warned that his widely panned cuts to foreign aid will cast a pall over the UK’s position at the G7, putting the country’s credibility on the international stage in jeopardy.

MPs from all parties have chastised the Prime Minister for temporarily decreasing foreign aid from 0.7 percent to 0.5 percent of national revenue, effectively abandoning his 2019 manifesto vow to keep spending at the higher rate.

Thirty Conservative MPs, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, have backed an amendment that would need new legislation to cover the gap left by the UK’s official development contribution decrease.

“We look forward to working with the G7 and UK Government to produce ambitious achievements for people and earth at a time of unprecedented human need,” 1,700 charities, academics, and business leaders wrote in a letter to Mr Johnson.

“Making success at the G7 on these key problems will necessitate the United Kingdom’s whole diplomatic experience.

While the rest of the G7 has increased its aid budgets, the UK is the only one that has cut back on its promises.

“Unavoidably, the UK’s choice to slash help during a pandemic throws doubt on its capacity to deliver at this year’s crucial G7 conference.

“A successful Cop will require a G7 that demonstrates the UK’s backing for other countries (climate change conference).

“Without reversing this decision, the UK’s credibility and voice on the international stage will be weakened, and its calls to other G7 leaders to do more on critical issues like vaccine delivery, civic space, education, gender equality, healthcare, climate change, and famine prevention risk sounding hollow.”

“Despite persisting Covid-19 concerns and national reaction, economic predictions from the Bank of England anticipate that by the end of 2021, we will have returned to pre-pandemic levels of gross domestic product (GDP).”

