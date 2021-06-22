Boris Johnson has stated that he will resign as Prime Minister in order to gain money. a former adviser says

Boris Johnson will resign as Prime Minister in a few years to “make money and have fun,” according to his former chief adviser.

Dominic Cummings, who departed Number 10 last year, has made startling charges about his former employer and the administration in a blog post.

He said that Mr Johnson called Health Secretary Matt Hancock “totally f*****g hopeless” in Whatsapp chats, which he published on his blog.

Dominic Cummings has exposed Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp communications.

He said in another part of the site that Mr Johnson will resign in a few years.

Johnson has a “clear plan” to quit as prime minister by 2025 or 2026, according to Mr Cummings, since he doesn’t want to stay in the post “on and on.”

Unless “some force intervenes” to remove Johnson, the former adviser added, the UK would be dealing with “chronic dysfunction” in government for another five years.

Mr Cummings also accused his former boss of delaying the initiation of a public inquiry so that he could leave office before the conclusions were released.

“Unlike other PMs, this one has a clear plan to depart at the latest a few years after the next election; he wants to make money and have fun, not ‘go on and on,’” the blog claimed. So it’s either another 5 years of chronic dysfunction or a force intervenes.”

“The public inquiry will not be able to remedy this,” he continued. It won’t start for years, and it’s designed to defer the difficult aspects until after this PM is gone,” says the source.

Mr Cummings previously revealed a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat from a late-night exchange on March 26, 2020, in which he and Mr Johnson are seen discussing measures from “MH” in strengthening the UK’s COVID testing capability.

The screenshot depicts a response from the Prime Minister that reads, “Totally f*****g hopeless.”

Mr Johnson is alleged to have publicly questioned accepting responsibility for purchasing Personal in another correspondence, dated April 27, last year. The summary comes to a close.