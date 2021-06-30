Boris Johnson has said that extending the furlough beyond September is not an option.

After September, the Prime Minister has ruled out extending the leave plan.

Following the recent lifting of coronavirus limitations, companies will be required to pick up 10% of their furloughed workers’ salary beginning on Thursday.

All measures were supposed to be dropped on June 21 under the original roadmap plan, but Boris Johnson decided to push it back a month in order to vaccinate more people due to the Delta variant’s predominance.

The roadmap’s last stage should now take place on July 19.

After that date, employers’ furlough contributions will grow to 20% in August and September, with the scheme ending before October.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the SNP led calls for the furlough to be prolonged beyond September, recognizing that some industries would struggle to reopen after months of closures.

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, claimed that the UK had the “highest and strongest” protection to the Delta mutation and therefore furlough was unnecessary.

“Cases of the Delta form are growing across the UK due to his failure to enforce stringent border quarantine and the delay in adding India to the red list,” said SNP health spokesman Dr Philippa Whitford, who is also the MP for Central Ayrshire.

“In addition to significant geographical variance, the hospitality, entertainment, and aviation industries are experiencing the greatest ongoing impact.”

“Will the Prime Minister agree to prolong full furlough and business support beyond September, particularly for those geographical areas and firms that are severely affected, rather than beginning to reduce financial support from tomorrow?”

“No,” Mr Johnson said, “because, while the Delta variant is seeded and growing in at least 74 countries around the world, including this one, this is the only place or the country where the Delta variant immunity is the highest and strongest.”

“That is why we will stick to our cautious but irreversible course, and I am hopeful that it will win her support.”