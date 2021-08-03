Boris Johnson has rejected ideas for a ‘Amber’ travel watchlist.

As ministers prepare to evaluate the traffic light system, which will determine travel rules for the majority of August, plans for a “amber watchlist” have been scrapped.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed to make travel rules as easy as possible, and a review meeting with ministers is scheduled for Thursday.

The government was considering creating a new category for countries at risk of being placed in the red group, which would require a 10-day stay in a hotel at a cost of £1,750 for an adult.

However, following a response from Conservative MPs, cabinet concerns, and objections from the travel industry, Government officials stated that “no amber watchlist” will be implemented.

Mr Johnson had previously stated that “a balanced approach” was required, adding, “What I want to see is something that is as straightforward and user-friendly as possible for people.”

The success of the vaccine program, according to the Prime Minister, has made the British economy “just about the most open in Europe,” but there must be a balance struck on travel due to the risk of importing new coronavirus varieties.

“We also have to acknowledge that many desperately want to go on vacation this summer. We need to get the travel industry moving again, and we need to reopen our city centers, so we need a solution that is as simple as possible.”

On Tuesday, August 3, Nicola Sturgeon is expected to reveal if the majority of coronavirus limitations will be lifted on Monday, August 9, as scheduled, putting Scotland beyond its current Level 0 rules.

Prior to the statement, the Scottish First Minister requested a meeting with Mr Johnson in Edinburgh this week to discuss their different preparations for pandemic recovery.

On Monday, new rules went into effect that allow fully-vaccinated passengers from the United States and amber-list European nations to avoid self-isolation upon arrival in the United Kingdom.

Passengers who have been double-jabbed with a vaccine approved by regulators in the United States, the European Union, or Switzerland are no longer required to spend 10 days in self-isolation.

On or before the second day after their arrival in England, they will be asked to do a pre-departure test and a PCR test.