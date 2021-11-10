Boris Johnson has refused to apologize for the Tory sleaze controversy that has engulfed the House of Commons.

Boris Johnson has refused to apologize for the Tory corruption crisis that has engulfed Parliament, stating that “the United Kingdom is not in the least bit corrupt.”

The Prime Minister also appeared to defend the tradition of MPs working second jobs, telling media that it has been practiced for “hundreds of years.”

Former minister Owen Paterson was found to have broken lobbying regulations, prompting the debate over second occupations.

Mr Paterson was found to have broken parliamentary rules on multiple occasions by pushing two companies that paid him a combined salary of £112,000 per year to ministers.

Sir Geoffrey Cox, a Tory MP and former Attorney General who made roughly £900,000 last year from his legal profession, has also being questioned.

Mr Johnson said he does not believe Britain’s political system is corrupt while speaking at the crucial Cop26 climate meeting in Glasgow.

“I honestly believe that the United Kingdom is not in the least bit corrupt, and neither do I feel that our institutions are corrupt,” he continued.

“We have a very, very severe parliamentary democracy and inspection system in place, not least by the media.””

When asked if he would apologize to the public for the Tory sleaze issue, Prime Minister David Cameron declined, instead stating that if any rules were breached, individual MPs would be punished.

He stated, ” “Those who disobey the regulations should be investigated and punished.

“On second occupations, I would argue that MPs have served in Parliament for hundreds of years while also working as doctors, attorneys, soldiers, firefighters, writers, and a variety of other professions.

“The general public in the United Kingdom has recognized that this has actually strengthened our democracy because people believe that legislators need to have some world experience.”

He continued, ” “It is critical that MPs adhere to the regulations, which state that you must prioritize your position as an MP and devote yourself firstly and above all to your constituency.

“They also state that you should not use your position as a member of Parliament to influence or intervene on behalf of any commercial interests.

“Those are the rules, and those who do not follow them should, of course, be punished.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”