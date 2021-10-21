Boris Johnson has reached an agreement with New Zealand on trade.

Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, have reached an agreement on a new trade arrangement.

The pact, which was reached on Wednesday, will reduce red tape for businesses and eliminate taxes on exports, according to the government.

Farmers, on the other hand, cautioned of the deal’s “significant drawbacks,” which they said “may jeopardize the survival of many British farms in the years ahead.”

“This is a terrific trade deal for the United Kingdom, consolidating our old partnership with New Zealand and furthering our ties with the Indo-Pacific,” Mr Johnson said after 16 months of negotiations.

“It will help businesses and consumers across the country, lowering export prices and allowing our workers easier access.”

“This has been an incredible week for Global Britain. We raised nearly £10 billion in investment for the sectors of the future on Tuesday, and this new agreement will help promote green growth both here and in New Zealand.” Last year’s trade between the two countries was worth £2.3 billion, according to the Department for International Trade (DIT), and that figure is expected to rise under the new agreement.

However, Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers’ Union, said the pact, when combined with an earlier agreement with Australia, will open the UK to “huge more volumes of imported food” while “securing absolutely nothing in return for UK farmers.”

“We should all be concerned that these agreements could have significant negative consequences, particularly for sectors like dairy, red meat, and horticulture,” she warned.

“Without the significant, long-term, and properly supported investment in UK agriculture that can enable us to compete with some of the world’s most export-oriented farmers, the government is now asking British farmers to go toe-to-toe with some of the world’s most export-oriented farmers.”

“This is why the NFU is finding it quite difficult to express any support for these agreements.”

“In the years ahead, this might jeopardize the survival of many British farms, to the detriment of the public, who want more British food on their shelves, and to the detriment of our rural communities and cherished farming landscapes.”

British farmers need not be concerned about the contract, according to International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who added that it was a "possibility" that they could begin supplying lamb.