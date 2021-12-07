Boris Johnson has promised a “unified front” against Russia.

Boris Johnson has pledged to form a “united front” against Russian threats to Ukraine with other international leaders, ahead of a crucial meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (December 7).

On Monday, Mr. Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi met with the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson warned the other leaders that the UK will use “all the economic and diplomatic means at its disposal” to prevent an invasion.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The leaders agreed that recent G20 and NATO foreign ministers meetings had provided useful forums for debate on this topic. In the face of Russian threats and hostility, they emphasized the importance of presenting a united front.

“The leaders urged Russia to lower tensions and reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“In this context, the Prime Minister restated the comments he made to President Putin earlier this year, which the Foreign Secretary also addressed to her Russian counterpart last week. The Prime Minister stated that the United Kingdom would continue to use all of its economic and diplomatic capabilities to deter Russian action towards Ukraine.

“The leaders decided to meet again after President Biden’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow.”

On Tuesday, US and Russian leaders will hold a video conversation to discuss escalating tensions over Russia’s troop build-up on the Ukrainian border, which has sparked concerns of an invasion.

US intelligence sources believe Russia is plotting an invasion as early as next month, while Ukrainian officials believe it might happen as soon as next month.

On Monday, a senior Biden administration official stated that Mr. Biden will directly address Mr. Putin’s concerns.

He went on to say that the president had discussed with his European counterparts the possibility of imposing “substantial economic countermeasures by both the Europeans and the United States that would cause significant and severe economic harm to the Russian economy, should they choose to proceed” with an invasion.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, confirmed the call’s arrangements on Saturday, saying it will take place in the. “The summary has come to an end.”