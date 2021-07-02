Boris Johnson has issued a warning that some limitations may remain in place after July 19th.

Even if Stage Four of the plan is implemented on July 19, Boris Johnson has warned that “additional safeguards” may be required.

Despite rising levels of illnesses caused by the Delta strain of coronavirus, the Prime Minister stated that vaccines are “ever clearer” in lowering mortality.

He claimed he’s become more certain that he’ll be able to carry out the next step of his plans to break England’s lockdown on July 19 and “return to life as it was before Covid.”

According to the expert, there are four more symptoms that should be included to the covid list.

“I know how impatient people are to get back to total normalcy, as am I,” the Prime Minister told reporters.

“Over the following three days, I’ll be determining exactly what Step 4 will entail.

“However, as I’m sure I’ve stated before, we’ll want to return to a world that is as near to the status quo, pre-Covid, as feasible.” Attempt to return to life as it was before Covid.

“But there may be some things we need to do, some extra precautions we need to take, but I’ll lay them out for you.”

Mr Johnson confirmed that there had been a “significant” spike in positive cases in England, with more than 79,000 reported in the week ending June 23 – the highest number since February.

He stressed, though, that the country is in the “final stretch” of removing limitations.

“It appears to be getting clearer…,” he remarked. That vaccine’s rapid introduction has severed the relationship between infection and mortality, which is a remarkable achievement. That provides us the opportunity, we believe, on the 19th, to proceed cautiously and irreversibly.”

When asked about rumours that fully-vaccinated persons may be able to travel quarantine-free from amber list countries by July 26, Mr Johnson raised expectations for vacations overseas.

“Everyone who is frustrated with summer travel – double jabs will be a liberator,” he remarked.

“I want travel to be possible, but due to the challenges with Covid, this year will be different than previous years.” It is unrealistic to expect it to be fully painless. The summary comes to a close.