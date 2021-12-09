Boris Johnson has how many children and how old are they?

Carrie Johnson, Boris Johnson’s wife, has given birth to their second child together.

On Thursday morning, Mr. and Mrs. Johnson announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital.

The Prime Minister is said to have been present throughout the birth.

The couple’s spokeswoman said: “Both the mother and the daughter are doing exceptionally well. The pair would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful NHS maternity team for all of their help and support.” At the end of July, the couple announced they were expecting their second child together, after the 33-year-old environmental crusader revealed she had miscarried earlier in the year.

Boris Johnson has how many children?

Mr Johnson now has at least seven children, despite his numerous evasions when asked how many he has.

Wilfred Lawrie (Wilfred Lawrie) Nicholas Johnson was born in April of last year, and his name was inspired in part by two doctors, Nick Hart and Nick Price, who helped save Prime Minister David Cameron’s life after he was brought to hospital with Covid-19 earlier that month.

In May, the pair married in a covert ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.

Mr Johnson, 57, and his ex-wife Marina Wheeler, a barrister, have four children.

During a court hearing in 2013, it was revealed that he had fathered a daughter during an affair while serving as Mayor of London in 2009.

Boris Johnson’s children are how old?

Lara Lettice is a 28-year-old actress.

Milo Arthur is a 26-year-old man.

Cassia Peaches is a 24-year-old model.

Theodore Apollo is a 22-year-old actor.

Stephanie Macintyre was born in 2009, following Mr Johnson’s affair as Mayor of London.

Nicholas Wilfred Lawrie is a one-year-old boy.

Carrie Johnson is expecting a baby girl on December 9th, 2021. Unknown name.