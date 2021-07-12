Boris Johnson has condemned racial abuse directed towards England’s Euro 2020 heroes, calling it “appalling.”

Boris Johnson today condemned “appalling” racial abuse directed at England players following their Euro 2020 defeat to Italy last night.

The Prime Minister stated that the players are deserving of being lauded as heroes and should not be subjected to internet vitriol.

Those who emailed insults should be ashamed of themselves, he added.

Mr Johnson’s spokeswoman previously failed to denounce individuals who booed the athletes for kneeling, stating that he was “more focused on action than gestures.”

Later, he stated that people should “celebrate rather than boo.”

People had the “right” to boo the players’ anti-racism gesture, according to Home Secretary Priti Patel, while Tory MP Lee Anderson said he would not watch England games if they took the knee.

After missing penalties in yesterday night’s shoot-out, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka all received horrible insults on their social media profiles.

“This England squad deserves to be celebrated as heroes, not racially insulted on social media,” Mr Johnson tweeted today. Those who perpetrated this heinous crime should be ashamed of themselves.”

The Metropolitan Police have also criticized the “terrible” abuse, stating that the “offensive and racist” social media remarks will be investigated.

“We are aware of a number of unpleasant and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final,” they wrote in a post on Twitter.