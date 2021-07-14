Boris Johnson has called on social media behemoths to take stricter measures against racial abuse on their platforms.

Following the appalling abuse of England footballers, Boris Johnson will call on social media companies to take tougher action against racist posts “from the dark areas of the internet.”

In the wake of the personal insults following the team’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, Downing Street announced the Prime Minister was planning to meet with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in No 10 on Tuesday to discuss online abuse.

According to a spokeswoman, he will “reiterate the urgent need for action” – but No 10 was forced to defend Mr Johnson and the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, over their earlier replies.

Tyrone Mings, an England and Aston Villa player, accused Ms Patel of “stoking the fire” in the competition by calling the anti-racism gesture of kneeling “gesture politics.”

Mr Johnson began a meeting of his Cabinet on Tuesday by condemning the racist attacks, according to No 10. “He stated the abuse was completely reprehensible and had emerged from the dark regions of the internet,” said the Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman. He said he would utilize today’s discussion with social media companies to emphasize the urgent need for action ahead of the Online Harms Bill’s implementation.

The representative went on to say that social media companies should “do everything they can to identify these people,” including handing up the names and addresses of anyone who posted racist content. The meeting, which was originally planned ahead of the Euro 2020 attacks, would feature representatives from TikTok, Snapchat, Microsoft, and Amazon Kids UK, according to No 10.

The vitriol was not limited to the internet; a mural of Marcus Rashford in south Manchester was damaged in a racist incident, according to police. After failing to score in the penalty shootout, Rashford, as well as Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, were targeted on social media.

Government officials’ comments were questioned, with Mings criticizing the Home Secretary after she termed racist abuse as “evil” in a Twitter post.

“You don’t get to feed the fire before the beginning of the tournament by labeling our anti-racism message,” Mings stated in an online response. The summary comes to a close.