Boris Johnson has been dubbed a “slug” by a city centre bar after the delayed reopening.

Now that the limitations have been relaxed, the Grapes pub has released an update, calling Boris Johnson a “slug” and asking “don’t vote Tory.”

This isn’t the first time the pub’s owners have criticized the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Anna Slater, the landlady of The Grapes, spoke out against government restrictions imposing a 10 p.m. curfew throughout most parts of the hospitality industry in October of last year. She said the move was “killing” the industry at the time, and that the rules “make no sense.”

The administration accomplished the fourth and last phase of its route out of lockdown on July 19, lifting limitations after more than a year of restrictions. The date became known as “Freedom Day” quite fast.

The “rule of six” is no longer in effect, and wearing a face mask in a hospitality setting is no longer a legal necessity, but some establishments still require it to keep staff and other customers safe.

The Grapes, located on Roscoe Street in Liverpool’s city centre, is sticking to its guns and “limiting numbers in the pub” to “defend” its employees.

The popular pub took to Twitter to provide a text graphic describing how it will operate now that normalcy has restored.

“Well, we are just about to open after our forced closure, so I figured it best to give yous a small outline of where we stand with all that”freedom day” bull**** from last week,” the text graphic says.

“1. For the time being, table service will be maintained.

“Yeah… I’m aware. No one wants The Grapes to be The Grapes as much as we do, but we love our staff above anything, and in order to preserve them as best we can, we need to keep the pub’s population under control, which we can only do with table service. There will be no standing at the bar.

“2. The disguises”

“Oh, my God, the masks…!” The majority of the personnel will continue to wear them, although others may opt out. It would be amazing if you could wear one while moving around the pub.

“Summary ends.” “3. NHS track and.”