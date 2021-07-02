Boris Johnson greets Angela Merkel as she arrives at Chequers for discussions.

Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, has arrived at Chequers for bilateral discussions with Boris Johnson, amid worries about plans to restrict EU travel.

On Friday afternoon, the Prime Minister greeted the German Chancellor at the door to his country estate in Buckinghamshire, smiling and attempting fist and elbow bumps. Travel restrictions are expected to be high on the agenda during their meeting.

Mr Johnson is meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as part of an international farewell tour before she steps down later this year.

On Friday afternoon, Mr Johnson dashed out of the Chequers front door as Mrs Merkel’s convoy crunched up the gravel road.

“Angela, how are you doing?” he inquired. Welcome.”

“You’ve been here many times before?” Mr Johnson inquired.

“Twice,” Mrs Merkel said.

Mrs Merkel is likely to address a virtual Cabinet meeting, the first foreign leader to do so since Bill Clinton in 1997, and the two leaders are anticipated to discuss bilateral relations.

A working lunch of English asparagus tart, Oxfordshire beef fillet, and baked custard tart will be served to the two.

Mrs Merkel has been pressuring EU leaders to impose strict quarantine rules on visitors to the bloc from the United Kingdom, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, when asked about claims that fully vaccinated persons may be able to travel quarantine-free from amber list nations by July 26, Mr Johnson said “double jabs will be a liberator.”

The two leaders are also expected to discuss post-Brexit relations between the UK and Germany, as they did at the G7 summit in Cornwall last month.

Mr Johnson will also announce the introduction of a new academic medal in honor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his visit on Friday, just days after England dashed Germany’s Euro 2020 hopes.

According to Downing Street, a £10,000 award will be presented each year to a British or German woman working in science, an area in which the German Chancellor previously worked.

It will be given a name. (This is a brief piece.)