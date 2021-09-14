Boris Johnson endorses the Covid-19 winter plan for 2021.

Boris Johnson has warned that the next winter will be “difficult,” with face masks and work-from-home advice perhaps returning.

The prime minister underscored at a major press conference this afternoon that the vaccine, together with testing, is the “first line of defense” against the virus, but that more steps may be required if numbers begin to rise.

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, adopted an upbeat tone when he stated that he wanted the country to remain open and avoid any future lockdowns.

For the previous few weeks, Covid cases have averaged between 30,000 and 40,000, but there are fears of an autumn rise due to more individuals mixing indoors or a reduction in vaccine immunity.

This winter, Covid booster shots are suggested for 30 million people in the United Kingdom.

“We have observed amazing drops in mortality and major diseases as a result of the vaccines,” Mr Johnson added.

“As a result, we have one of the most free and open societies and economies in the world, and we want to continue to our plan.”

“We cannot rule out (more steps) today, when it could be the difference between keeping a business open,” he continued.

“We have faith in the vaccines that have made such a positive impact on all of our lives, and we are now stepping up our efforts.”

“Covid remains a risk,” he acknowledged, “but I’m convinced we can maintain the progress we’ve accomplished together.”

He suggested that individuals consider wearing masks in crowded settings, however this is only advice at this point.

It was announced earlier today that a booster jab program for over 50s and vulnerable groups will begin next week.

Vaccines for children aged 12 to 15 have also been approved, with the rollout set to begin soon.

As we enter a “difficult season of the year,” Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty underlined the significance of being vaccinated during the news conference.

He claimed that because of Covid-19, there has been a spike in the number of patients admitted to hospitals, but he exhibited a chart that indicated how many of those admissions were among the unvaccinated.

