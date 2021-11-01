Boris Johnson compares the current state of the world’s climate to James Bond’s attempt to defuse a bomb.

According to the Associated Press, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared efforts to address the increasing climate issue to James Bond attempting to defuse a “doomsday weapon” tied to the Earth.

Johnson made the remarks at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, where world leaders are meeting to debate their plans to combat global warming.

One goal is to agree on a limit of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit for global warming. The climate has already warmed by 2 degrees Fahrenheit, and forecasts show that global emissions cutbacks will allow warming to reach 4.9 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Johnson called for quick action, noting that the summit’s 130 international leaders were on average over 60 years old, while the generations most affected by climate change have yet to be born. According to the Associated Press, to start addressing the situation, coal-fired power plants and gasoline-powered cars would need to be phased out, and wealthier countries would need to feed money to poorer countries to help them become greener.

On the eve of the conference, Britain’s leader struck a grim tone after leaders from the Group of 20 major countries announced only modest climate promises at their summit in Rome this weekend.

And the atmosphere only worsened when UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived.

Guterres stated, “We are digging our own graves.” “From the depths of the ocean to the peaks of the mountains, from melting glaciers to unrelenting extreme weather events, our planet is changing right before our eyes.” Prince Charles of the United Kingdom reminded world leaders that they must “rescue our beloved planet” and that “the world’s eyes and hopes are upon you.” Following Johnson, Guterres, Prince Charles, and an enthusiastic 95-year-old Sir David Attenborough, a slew of other world leaders will take the stage at the climate talks in Scotland on Monday and Tuesday to discuss what their countries will do to address the issue of global warming. From US Vice President Joe Biden to Seychelles President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan, leaders from around the world are scheduled to speak about how their countries will do all possible, challenge colleagues to do more, and generally raise the stakes.

