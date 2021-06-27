Boris Johnson claims that those who have been vaccinated have a “genuine chance” to travel this summer.

As he spoke to reporters today, Boris Johnson said that fully vaccinated persons could be allowed to travel overseas this summer.

The Prime Minister stated that those who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine have a “genuine opportunity” to travel this summer.

“I think the real opportunity we all have now is to open up travel through the double jab,” Prime Minister David Cameron said when asked about Angela Merkel’s claim that the Delta variant suggested there should be greater controls on British travelers going abroad.

“If you look at it, almost 60% of our population has had two jabs, and I believe 83 percent has had one jab, so we’re really moving through it now.”

“The most important thing is for you to step forward and receive your second jab.”

Even if individuals were allowed to go, Mr Johnson warned that travel would not be back to normal this summer.

“I’m not going to suggest that this summer will be like any other summer in terms of travel,” he remarked. I don’t want to put a damper on things, but it will be different, as I indicated the other day.”

“My intentions at this moment are at the unformed stage, I’m afraid,” Boris Johnson replied when asked if he will be taking a vacation overseas this summer.

“I’m not ruling it in or out,” says the author.

Mr Johnson’s remarks come as the government examines the travel traffic light system, with certain countries with low coronavirus case rates rumored to be added to the green list.

According to the New York Times, Malta and the Balearic Islands, which include the popular tourist destinations of Mallorca and Ibiza, are among a “handful” of countries being examined for inclusion on the green list.

Malta and Spain are currently on the Government’s amber list, along with other popular summer destinations such as Portugal, Italy, and Greece, and anybody returning from those destinations must undergo a 10-day quarantine period at home.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated earlier this week that the government is “working on” proposals to allow fully vaccinated Britons returning from amber regions to travel without quarantine.