Boris Johnson claims that the UK will not ‘pitchfork away’ Chinese investment.

Despite continued disagreements with Beijing over human rights and Hong Kong, Boris Johnson has stated that Britain will not “pitchfork away” investment from China.

The Prime Minister claimed China would continue to play a “gigantic role” in UK economic life for years to come ahead of the Global Investment Summit in London.

At the same time, he stated that the UK government would not be “naive” in granting China access to key national infrastructure (CNI) such as nuclear power and the 5G communications network.

In an interview with Bloomberg, he remarked, “I’m not going to tell you the UK government is going to reject every overture from China.”

“China is and will continue to be a huge part of our economic existence for a long time – for our entire lives.”

“However, that does not mean we should be foolish in our approach to our critical natural infrastructure – you mentioned nuclear power, and you mentioned 5G technology – all of these are real worries for any administration.

“We need be cautious about how we handle our CNI and FDI (foreign direct investment) from China…. that is why some of the laws that we have is in place.”

His remarks came after China responded angrily to the UK’s signing of a new defence treaty with the US and Australia aimed at opposing Beijing’s growing military aggression in the Indo-Pacific.

Despite these disagreements, Mr Johnson stated that UK-China commerce had continued to increase.

“I am not a Sinophobe in the least. He described China as “a magnificent country and a great civilisation.”

“Despite all of the challenges, despite all of the unpleasant debates about the Dalai Lama, Hong Kong, and the Uighurs – where we will continue to hold our positions — commerce with China has continued to grow for a long time.”

Mr Johnson refused to say whether he anticipated Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend next month’s Cop26 international climate change conference in Glasgow.

However, he recognized that reaching an agreement to reduce global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius would need “very difficult” negotiations.

