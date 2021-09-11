Boris Johnson claims that the 9/11 attackers failed to instill “lasting fear” in the public.

According to Boris Johnson, the 9/11 attackers failed in their effort to make free people live in “permanent fear.”

The Prime Minister underlined that the tragedies did not shake the trust of “free peoples” around the world in open societies in a strong message to mark the 20th anniversary of Al-attack Qaida’s on the Twin Towers in New York.

He said recent events in Afghanistan had only enhanced people’s conviction in freedom and democracy in his speech, which will be performed at a memorial event at the Olympic Park in east London on Saturday.

“Twenty years ago, September 11 2001 became a ‘date which will live in infamy,’ as President Roosevelt put it after Pearl Harbor,” he remarked. “On a clear morning, terrorists attacked the United States with the simple goal of killing or maiming as many people as possible, and by doing so in the world’s greatest democracy, they attempted to destroy the faith of free peoples everywhere in the open societies that terrorists despise and that we cherish.

“And it was precisely because of the United States’ openness and tolerance that people of nearly every ethnicity and religion were among the 2,977 people killed on that day, including 67 Britons, each of whom was a symbol of the United Kingdom and the United States’ undying relationship. While the terrorists inflicted anguish and suffering, and the threat continues today, we can finally look back on the past 20 years and say that they failed to shatter our faith in freedom and democracy; they failed to tear our nations apart, abandon our principles, or force us to live in constant fear.

“The fact that we are coming together today – in sadness, but also in faith and resolution – illustrates terrorism’s failure and the strength of our relationships. Recent events in Afghanistan have only strengthened our resolve to commemorate those who have been taken from us, to embrace the survivors and those who are still grieving, and to maintain our faith in free and democracy, which will always triumph over all enemies.”