Boris Johnson claims that a post-Brexit trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom will not be reached anytime soon.

According to the Associated Press, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that a post-Brexit trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom is unlikely anytime soon. Johnson also revealed that a decades-old U.S. prohibition on imported British lamb would be overturned.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson was in the White House on Tuesday to meet with President Joe Biden, who did not dismiss the idea that the United Kingdom was at the back of the line when it came to negotiating a trade deal with the United States after Brexit.

“Right now, the Biden administration isn’t signing free trade accords all over the world, but I have every confidence that a great deal can be done,” Johnson added.

When Johnson and other Brexit advocates were campaigning for Britain to leave the EU, he focused on the possibility of an advantageous trade agreement with the United States, which would eliminate many of the tariffs and quotas currently in place.

Johnson told reporters outside the US Capitol that the first thing the UK would obtain from the US would be the repeal of the lamb export prohibition, which he called “completely unreasonable” and “discriminatory” towards British farmers and lamb.

Biden, unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, has showed little enthusiasm in pursuing a trade agreement with the United Kingdom, owing to his concerns about the situation in Northern Ireland.

Biden expressed concerns about the situation in Northern Ireland ahead of his bilateral meeting with Johnson at the White House on Tuesday, given recent reports that the British government wants to renegotiate the post-Brexit arrangement with the EU that it signed at the end of last year.

As problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol remained, he claimed he felt “extremely deeply” about issues concerning the peace effort. Customs and border checks have been imposed on some products transiting between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom as part of the Brexit deal, in order to prevent a physical border being erected between Ireland, which is part of the EU, and Northern Ireland.

The practically invisible border with Ireland was a notable achievement of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

