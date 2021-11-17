Boris Johnson ‘can’t rule out’ a Christmas lockdown, so here’s all you need to know.

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a Christmas lockdown in the UK, despite covid fatalities hitting 1,000 per week and the R rate hovering between 0.8 and 1.0.

According to The Mirror, the Prime Minister has urged the public to acquire their booster immunizations in order to avoid more restrictions being imposed this winter.

“We are still not out of the woods, and we cannot be complacent,” he warned his Cabinet, adding that boosters are the key defense.

Positive Covid infections are on the rise in Liverpool.

“Clearly, we cannot rule anything out,” Johnson replied when asked if there might be a lockdown for the holidays.

“And the most essential thing people can do to prevent further NPIs from being taken is to acquire the boosters, which are non-pharmaceutical interventions, or greater limits.”

Cases in the United Kingdom have been at an all-time high for months and are now climbing again after a protracted decline, up 12.5 percent week on week. Within 28 days of receiving a positive test, more than 1,000 people die.

Domestic policy, which has almost no Covid limits in England, scientists told the Mirror, would be considerably more to blame for a spike than viral outbreaks abroad.

It’s possible that fading immunity and colder weather, which forces individuals to stay indoors, are aiding in the spread of the illness.

While a Christmas lockdown is feasible, Mr Johnson has yet to activate his Plan B, let alone complete lockdown.

It appears that at least some of his cautions are intended to persuade individuals to get their booster.

What is the backup plan?

If the virus spreads, a 33-page document lays out a ‘Plan B’ for England.

It involves reinstating the legal obligation to hide one’s face in certain situations. The specific surroundings would be determined at the time, although they would almost certainly include public transportation, stores, and supermarkets.

Schools, on the other hand, have a “contingency framework” in place in case the virus spreads locally. This includes masks being required in secondary schools.

Plan B also entails requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination using the NHS Covid pass before accessing any nightclubs or other facilities featuring alcohol, music, or dance open after 1 a.m.

Indoor, crowded would also be included. “The summary has come to an end.”