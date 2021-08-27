Boris Johnson believes that Universal Credit users should make an attempt to collect less payments.

Boris Johnson said today that Universal Credit recipients should “use their energies” to claim less payments.

As Tory opposition to the benefit cut grows, the Prime Minister was quizzed on his plans to slash £20-a-week from it.

Ministers ended an 18-month, £20-a-week increase brought in owing to Covid last year, which resulted in the decrease.

At least 13 people are killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

Hundreds of Conservative MPs, as well as all the opposition parties in parliament and a number of charities such as Citizens Advice, Crisis, Shelter, and the StepChange debt charity, are all opposed to the cut.

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, argued that “most” Britons would prefer to see people’s “wages rise through their efforts” rather than relying on handouts.

Despite the fact that 2.3 million Universal Credit applicants, or 40%, are currently employed.

“My inclination, my strong strong preference, and I believe this is the instinct of most people in this country, is for people to see their salaries improve through their efforts – rather than through taxes of others placed into their pay packets, rather than via welfare,” Mr Johnson added.

“This government’s main objective is on ensuring that we emerge from Covid strong, with a jobs-driven recovery.”

Two Conservative MPs have written to Prime Minister David Cameron, urging him to reconsider the proposed cut, which will have a severe impact on the income of people in over 400 Government constituencies.

Mr Johnson has been warned by John Stevenson and Peter Aldous that there are “no sensible voices” in support of the cancellation, and they have urged the PM to preserve the £20 weekly payment in order to offer individuals with “security and stability.”

Due to a “triple whammy” of the reduction, rising energy bills, and the end of the furlough plan on September 30, Citizens Advice employees are expecting an increase in people seeking “crisis” support this Autumn.

Around 170,000 people in Liverpool are presently claiming Universal Credit, according to data issued by the Department of Work and Pensions in February.