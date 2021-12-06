Boris Johnson attends cocaine gang raids alongside a group of Conservatives who have been pushed to breaking point.

On a series of dawn raids targeting drug dealers, Boris Johnson joined cops from the same force that his party had slashed to “breaking point.”

The Prime Minister was in Liverpool today to promote the Government’s new 10-year drugs policy, which aims to combat crime associated with drug gangs and addicts who support their addictions.

The approach includes a £300 million national investment to combat so-called County Lines drug trade, as well as more unorthodox measures such as the confiscation of passports or driver’s licenses.

While drug selling and serious violence have been a significant emphasis in Merseyside for years, the force’s recent gains have come amid massive financial hardship – a position that the previous chief constable Andy Cooke described as “breaking point” in 2019.

Although numbers from 2020/21 show a decrease in serious violence overall, knife crime in the city increased by more than 90% between 2010 and 2019.

In 2019, the city had the highest rate of violence-related hospitalizations of any English local authority area, with Knowsley coming in second, Sefton third, St Helens fourth, and Halton fifth.

On November 25, a 12-year-old girl named Ava White was fatally stabbed in Liverpool City Centre, and a 14-year-old male was charged with her murder.

Mr Johnson talked to media this morning at Lime Street Station after participating in county lines operations in Kirkdale and Anfield with Merseyside Police.

The Washington Newsday posed the following question: “Merseyside Police was obliged to make £110 million in budget cuts under a Conservative government between 2010 and 2019, which included the loss of 1,700 police officers and employees, or almost one in every four.

“During that time, knife crime in Liverpool skyrocketed, and we had the highest rate of hospitalizations due to violence of any English local authority.”

“Do you believe the cuts were justified, given the crackdown on county lines and what happened to Ava White just a few days ago?”

“Well, what I’m accountable for, and what I want to deliver, is long-term reductions in crime and knife crime, as well as assistance to Merseyside Police, who I think are fantastic,” Mr Johnson responded.

