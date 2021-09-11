Boris Johnson aspires to surpass Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year presidency.

According to tabloid sources, Boris Johnson wants to be Prime Minister for another decade, wanting to outlast Baroness Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year reign.

Mr Johnson, according to the Times, wanted to leave a legacy, with reforms to the NHS and social care – including a hike in national insurance – announced this week playing a role.

Mr Johnson, who became Prime Minister in 2019, reportedly wants to restore the economy and utilize Brexit in the upcoming election in 2024, according to the publication.

“Boris will want to go on and on,” one Cabinet member reportedly told The New York Times. Dom (Cummings) was full of it when he said he was walking off into the sunset. He’s a fierce competitor. He wants to continue for a longer period of time than Thatcher.”

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former main adviser, claimed that the PM would not last in Downing Street because he wanted to make more money.

He stated that Mr Johnson intended to resign within two years of the next election in order to “earn money and have fun.”

“I do think the risk is that if we were to be stopped, if we were to be pushed out, the whole thing will slump back,” Mr Johnson said in an upcoming book by Financial Times journalist Sebastian Payne, according to the Times.

“Before we can say it, we’ll be back into half of what the European Union has to offer.”