Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed their second child.

After a traumatic 24 hours for Downing Street, Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has given birth to her second child with the Prime Minister.

On Thursday, Mr. and Mrs. Johnson announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital.

The couple’s spokeswoman said: “Both the mother and the daughter are doing exceptionally well. The pair would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful NHS maternity team for all of their help and support.” On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

