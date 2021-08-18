Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab are humiliated by Keir Starmer’s nasty holiday takedown.

As he put pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Labour leader Keir Starmer struck a devastating succession of blows.

Sir Keir was addressing at today’s emergency meeting on Afghanistan, which has recently fallen to the Taliban.

The Prime Minister and Mr. Raab have both been chastised for their handling of the situation, which erupted after US and UK troops had departed the country.

Boris Johnson is unable to respond to a simple question from a Merseyside MP.

Both men were on vacation when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, with Mr Raab accused of staying at a five-star resort in Crete as the situation in Afghanistan swiftly deteriorated.

In a stunning speech delivered during today’s debate, Labour leader Ed Miliband humiliated the two senior individuals with a series of barbs.

“The Prime Minister’s response to the Taliban arriving at Kabul’s gates was to go on vacation,” he claimed.

“There is no awareness of the gravity of the situation, and no leadership to lead international evacuation efforts.”

At this point, he gave a scathing response to Foreign Secretary Raab’s question about what he would have done differently, shaking his head and saying, “What would I have done differently?” I wouldn’t go on vacation when Kabul was coming apart.”

“The Foreign Secretary yells now, yet he was on vacation while our mission in Afghanistan was disintegrating,” he remarked.

“Let it sink in: he didn’t even speak to diplomats in the region when Kabul fell to the Taliban.”

“You cannot coordinate an international reaction from the beach,” he added in another killing line.

“A dereliction of duty by the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary, a government completely unprepared for the scenario for which it had 18 months to prepare,” Starmer said.

The Labour leader has been chastised for not going after the government front on, but this was one of his best performances in a long time, and it left the Prime Minister and his Foreign Secretary looking uncomfortable.

His party will expect him to put in many more clinical performances like this in the future.