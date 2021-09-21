Border Patrol used whips to drive migrants back to Mexico, according to reports in the United States.

According to the Associated Press, US officials said they will look into film that appeared to show Border Patrol personnel using whips to drive migrants back at the river between Del Rio, Texas, and Cuidad Acua, Mexico. Both Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said the film and images of the purported interaction between agents and migrants showed nothing immediately incorrect.

According to the Associated Press, Mayorkas stated that Border Patrol officers control their horses with reins rather than whips, and Ortiz added that distinguishing a migrant from a smuggler can be difficult as many circulate around the river. Regardless, Ortiz said he’d look into the reports to make sure none of the agents’ conduct were “inappropriate.”

Thousands of migrants are camped at a river bridge, with many being removed from the United States as part of one of the most rapid and large-scale migrant expulsions in recent decades. Over 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been ejected from the encampment, which Mayorkas described as a “difficult and tragic scenario,” as Border Patrol ramps its efforts to prevent additional from entering the US.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned,” Mayorkas warned potential migrants. Your journey will fail, and you will put your life and the lives of your family in jeopardy.”

600 Homeland Security personnel, including members of the Coast Guard, have been brought to Del Rio, a city of around 35,000 people about 145 miles (230 kilometers) west of San Antonio, according to Mayorkas. He claims he has sought the Defense Department for assistance in what might be one of the most rapid and large-scale expulsions of migrants and refugees from the US in decades.

He also stated that the United States would enhance the frequency and capacity of flights to Haiti and other hemispheric countries. According to Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, a trade group that represents agents, the number of migrants at the crossing peaked at 14,872 on Saturday.

“We’re achieving our objectives; we’re getting closer to a point where we can control the population here,” Ortiz added. This is a condensed version of the information.