Border Patrol Agents Are Charged With Preventing Migrants From Filing Asylum Applications at the Border.

The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program went into force this week, and it requires asylum seekers in the United States to make their claim at a U.S. Port of Entry, where they will be processed and returned to Mexico while awaiting their day in court.

While this is how the program should work on paper, according to a new piece in Border Report, this is not how the program is being implemented in practice at some ports of entry. Border authorities are removing migrants to Mexico without hearing their cases, according to the publication, rather than having their claims heard.

Border Report said it documented “several families and individuals from Mexico and Central America with the intent of applying for asylum being turned back by US Customs and Border Protection officers in the middle of the Paso del Norte International Bridge” in a video investigation with El Paso, Texas-NBC affiliate KTSM Channel 9.

Border Reports reported that because migrants have been unable to present their claims, some have crossed the Rio Grande and surrendered themselves to Border Patrol at the border. A gang of 15 Central Americans handed themselves in on the other side of the river on Tuesday, according to Mexican media.

“Seeing photos of people jumping the river or scaling the wall demonstrates the desperation with which people attempt to seek asylum in the United States. The fact that people feel compelled to risk their lives, health, and safety in order to enter the United States demonstrates how broken our immigration system remains, according to Melissa A. Lopez, executive director of El Paso’s Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services.

Following news of MPP’s reintroduction last week, The Washington Newsday assembled a series of testimonies from human rights organizations involved in the case. One of the concerns expressed was that border authorities might not follow the program’s standards.

"Even for those slated for exemptions, such as members of the LGBTQ+ community and those with medical or psychiatric concerns, we are afraid that exemptions will not be applied consistently, and we fear that these vulnerable individuals may be harmed."