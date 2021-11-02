Border Patrol Agents Accused of Covering Up Crimes by ‘Shadow Police’

According to the Southern Border Communities Coalition (SBCC), the US Border Patrol has a unit dedicated to “withholding, destroying, and corrupting evidence” that could be used to incriminate its employees in criminal activity.

The SBCC, a coalition of 60 border organizations that act as watchdogs, sent a letter to Congress on Wednesday urging lawmakers to look into the Border Patrol’s Critical Incident Investigative Teams (BPCIT).

The SBCC described BPCITs as the “biggest and longest-standing shadow police unit” now working within the federal government, according to the letter. It was reported that this organization may have aided officers in avoiding punishment for crimes such as murder, sexual assault, and physical abuse.

“BPCITs investigate incidences of agent-involved use of force without any federal authorization, and they work to lessen and conceal their guilt,” the letter read. “For decades, these Border Patrol units’ practices of withholding, destroying, and corrupting evidence, as well as tampering with witnesses, have gone unchallenged. It’s past time for Congress to conduct a thorough investigation into them.” SBCC also stated in its statement that in the over 100-year history of the Border Patrol, not a single agent has been successfully convicted for use of force on duty that resulted in death.

According to BorderReport.com, SBCC Director Vicki Gaubeca said the coalition’s suspicions about this unit sprang from a human rights study into the murder of Anastasio Hernández-Rojas, a Mexican citizen and longtime San Diego resident who was assassinated at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in 2010.

According to court documents filed by the plaintiff in the Hernández-Rojas case, after being arrested at the land border, Hernández-Rojas was taken into Border Patrol detention and complained when an officer reportedly slammed his water jug out of his hands. The officer allegedly battered and handcuffed Hernández-Rojas, who was tased on the ground while shackled.

Following that, Hernández-Rojas died of a heart attack. The death was considered a homicide, and no one was charged with any wrongdoing by the agents.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Hernández-Rojas’ case will be heard by an international tribunal, which will evaluate if Border Patrol violated his human rights.

Alliance San Diego cites written testimony from three former Department of Homeland Security officials in their report (DHS). This is a condensed version of the information.