Border officers who are caught on Facebook posting racist and sexist content face little repercussions.

According to a report released Monday by the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Border Patrol agents who made “violent and abusive” statements on Facebook face little consequences.

The study highlighted minor consequences for misogynistic, racist, and homophobic posts made by Border Patrol personnel in secret groups for them, based on the findings of an investigation that began in 2019. According to the research, the largest group, “I’m 10-15,” had over 9,500 members.

After it was recommended that he be removed, one agent received only a 30-day suspension after posting an internal video—recorded from a computer screen—showing a migrant falling to his death and writing “FTP” about a member of Congress, which he explained meant “f*** the p***,” according to the report.

According to the report, another person who suggested that the Rio Grande be supplied with alligators and sharks to deter migrants from entering the US received just a letter of reprimand.

According to the study, CBP discovered 60 agents engaged in misbehavior over Facebook, but their discipline was “substantially” reduced from what the agency’s Discipline Review Board recommended.

Only two of the 24 CBP members the board recommended for removal were actually removed. Twenty of the defendants had their sentences lowered to less severe punishments, and two more were released shortly after.

According to the article, one agent got his penalties reduced to a 60-day ban and was paid back pay after reportedly posting a sexually explicit doctored image and nasty words about a congresswoman.

According to the report, 57 of the 60 agents continue to deal with migrants, including those who made derogatory and threatening remarks against migrants.

Following accusations of agents’ misbehavior and the commencement of the investigation, CBP allegedly took “little effort” to increase social media training or guidance, according to the report.

Carla Provost and Rodney Scott, two high-ranking CBP officials, were also allegedly involved in the groups, but did not disclose any of the alleged misbehavior.

According to the report, “These outcomes were the result of a number of deficiencies at CBP, including an inconsistent disciplinary procedure, a failure to train on and implement social media policy, and senior leadership’s reluctance to take appropriate actions despite awareness of these Facebook groups.”

