Border Closure Fears Migrants Arrive in Chile in Droves Following the Presidential Election.

Chile is seeing a surge of migrants ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff election, as many people hoping to enter the nation fear that if an anti-immigration candidate wins, their journey may be cut short.

According to Chilean officials, nearly 25,000 migrants crossed the border this year across the Atacama Desert, the world’s driest nonpolar desert, up from 16,500 last year, according to Live Science. According to the United Nations International Organization for Migration, there are nearly 1.7 million immigrants in the country.

If elected, far-right presidential candidate José Antonio Kast has declared a wish to reduce migration to Chile, suggesting that migrants be prevented from crossing by building trenches along the Bolivian border.

Kast received the most votes in the presidential election in November, but not enough to win. A runoff election will be held between him and his socialist opponent Gabriel Boric.

Many migrants hoping to enter Chile from countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, and Bolivia are concerned that if Kast wins, they would be unable to do so. They’re treating the runoff on Sunday as a deadline to meet.

“We have family here in Chile who informed us that we had to leave before December 19, because if the winner of the first round (Kast) wins again, he will close all borders,” said Rayber Rodrguez, a Venezuelan migrant traveling with his wife and children.

Tatiana Castro, a Colombian who crossed the desert into Chile as well, said it frankly. “We had no choice but to cross right now for fear of being sent back.” “People don’t realize how difficult it is,” she said, “that we have to travel through many countries and cross numerous borders where it is difficult for us, that we have to face hunger… freezing weather.” The border has been patrolled by the police and troops for months, yet migrants cross in plain sight using several paths in the desert. Until a few years ago, the border area remained deserted. It now resembles a train station’s transit area.

Migrants are not imprisoned after they enter Chilean territory. Some continue walking to the nearest city, while others surrender to authorities in order to begin the process of resolving their immigration status.

Colchane, a settlement in Chile near the. This is a condensed version of the information.