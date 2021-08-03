Boots’ ‘ideal’ Skin is left ‘glowing and silky’ after using this £10 tanning mist.

Customers at Boots have hailed a £9.99 tanning mist for making their skin “glow.”

Many people may be wanting to obtain a gorgeous tan now that summer has arrived, despite the unpredictable British weather.

Bondi Sands GLO Matte One Day Tan Mist, marketed at £9.99, is said to be the “best of the best” and has left users’ skin “glowing & smooth.”

The tanning mist promises to give you a “flawless bronzed finish,” according to the product description.

The substance is “transfer and water resistant” and “simply washes off with soap and warm water,” according to the manufacturer.

On the retailer’s website, the £9.99 mist has received a slew of five-star ratings.

“So Great!” commented one Boots reviewer. I’m really enamored with this stuff! It’s incredibly simple to use, and my tan looks fantastic! There are no streaks, and the color is fantastic.

“I love that I can apply this product and have a tan in a matter of minutes. The color is long-lasting and does not rub off on my clothing. I can’t say enough good things about this product!”

“Best of the best,” commented a second. There are no streaks and the coverage is even. Spray once, then use a blow dryer to dry, then spray again if desired. Give it an hour. It’s a light-weight product that dries quickly!

“Spraying in a circular motion is the best approach to create an even tan. Remember to cover your feet, ankles, and hands with gloves. If you prefer a synthetic but natural-looking tan, this would suffice.”

“Glowing and smooth!” said a third. Since my legs don’t get much sun anymore, I’ve always wanted to try a tanning cream, and I absolutely enjoy this one! It’s quite simple to use, and I recommend applying two coats while using this product.

“Because you can easily apply the product with your hands, you won’t need as much product when spraying it on whichever body part you’re using it on. It’s easy to wipe off and doesn’t take long to dry, and the end effects are fantastic!

“I’m quite satisfied with the product and how browned my legs appear.”

