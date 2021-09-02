Boots has announced that 30 UK locations will undergo significant changes this year.

Boots has announced that 30 of its UK locations would be getting a new feature.

As part of its plan to redefine itself after the pandemic, the health and beauty shop plans to create beauty halls within a number of its larger stores this year.

According to the Mirror, the new halls, which have been eagerly anticipated by consumers for a long time, will sell a wide choice of products and have professional employees to assist clients in choosing the best ones for them.

The 2021 advent calendar has been revealed by Soap & Glory.

The halls will be added to existing stores, so there will be no new Boots locations.

Boots already has 60 beauty halls, but they are exclusively located in its flagship stores, such as Clayton Square in Liverpool, Covent Garden in London, and The Trafford Centre in Manchester.

Boots, on the other hand, is bringing the concept to smaller communities around the UK, including Southport.

Anastasia Beverly Hills, UOMA Beauty, Bite Beauty, Drunk Elephant, Fenty Beauty, and MAC will all be represented in the halls. In total, Boots’ beauty halls sell roughly 500 brands.

As the UK emerged from its state of emergency, the high street business reported a significant surge in people purchasing beauty products. “Now that we are out of lockdown and life is returning to normal, I am certain that our magnificent new beauty halls will help to drive more people into Boots as well as to local high streets more broadly,” said Seb James, managing director of Boots UK.

According to Boots, the new halls would have “trending zones,” “exploration places,” and “consultation spaces.”

More than 100 new employees will be hired by Boots to work as beauty specialists. It already has about 700 of these. Customers can get free personal beauty and skin care advice from them in stores.

Empathy training is offered to them so that they may better comprehend the demands of their customers. There will also be an additional 830 Boots. Macmillan Beauty Advisors provide free, face-to-face beauty assistance to customers undergoing cancer treatment.

The whole list of new Boots beauty halls may be found here.

Ashley Centre, Epsom

High Street, Sevenoaks

Chapel Street, Southport

West Cornwall Shopping Park, Hayle

High Street, Hereford

Montague Street, Worthing

English Street, Carlisle

Silver Street, Salisbury

Coopers Square, Burton-on-Trent

George Street, Richmond

The Maybird Centre, Stratford-Upon-Avon

Romford,. “The summary has come to an end.”