Boots’ £11 dupe for Laura Mercier’s £32 setting powder is “exactly the same.”

There’s nothing quite like finding a low-cost knockoff for your favorite cosmetics.

Many people feel that the more expensive a beauty or skincare product is, the better it will be.

It’s no wonder that shoppers get excited when they find dupes of their favorite products, especially if they’re much less expensive.

From Charlotte Tilbury to Jo Malone, TikTok user @dupeshop is known for presenting fresh and surprise dupes of designer products.

This time, the popular page claims that Boots has a cheaper alternative to Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder (£32), which is widely regarded as one of the best.

@dupeshop claims in a video that Boots’ No7 Perfect Light Loose Powder, which costs £11, is “exactly the same.”

“I’ve never produced a TikTok before, but I wanted to get in here ‘cause I feel like a lot of you will appreciate hearing this,” one of the team members says in the video.

“I’ve been using the Laura Mercier setting powder for the past seven years, which costs £32 until I saw Dupeshop publish this dupe, and oh my gosh girls, it’s precisely the same color and I can’t believe how good it is.”

The swatches of the two setting powders are used alongside each other in the video, which you can see here. Both are frighteningly identical in color and texture, and when combined, they produce the same result, as shown in the video.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder is £32 at Boots, LookFantastic, and Cult Beauty right now.

The No7 Perfect Light Loose Powder from Boots costs £11 and can be found here.