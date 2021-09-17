Bootle Strand is now worth less than half of what Sefton Council spent for it when it was purchased.

The Washington Newsday can now reveal that Bootle Strand has lost £18 million in value since it was purchased by Sefton Council four years ago.

The faltering shopping centre was purchased by Sefton to usher in a “new era” for the town, returning it to local ownership for the first time in years.

The £32.5 million deal cost the cash-strapped council, but authorities say the Strand’s income will “more than cover” the debt repayment and the center’s operating costs.

The goal was to turn around the Strand’s fortunes, with funds raised going toward much-needed local services and new redevelopment projects.

However, numbers released at a council meeting this week put the centre’s value at £14.21 million, less than half of the original purchase price.

Sefton Council is certain that purchasing the Strand was the right move.

It claims that the site is crucial to Bootle’s future expansion and is at the center of the town’s physical, social, and economic regeneration. It also supplies residents with needed services and conveniences.

The council applied for a £14.5 million Levelling Up Fund grant for Bootle in June. The project includes proposals for a new, high-tech digital and Virtual Reality facility that will host the UK’s first “Flying Cinema.”

Thousands of people attended a canalside event over the last August Bank Holiday weekend, according to the report.

Bootle Canalside will have an urban garden, food, drink, and leisure shops, as well as event spaces, according to the council.

It will “bring activity to existing under-used area” while also assisting in the revitalization of the local economy.

It will also “enhance the community’s quality of life and provide possibilities.”

“Regenerating a town that was one of the most impacted by the pandemic and other causes is going to be a long haul, and as a result, the choice to acquire the Strand has proven to be the correct one,” Sefton Council Leader Cllr Ian Maher said.

“This initiative would not be possible without the Strand being owned by the council.

“As might be predicted, the value of the Strand shopping centre complex has dropped to £14.24 million.

“However, this appraisal has no bearing.”

