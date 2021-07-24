Bootle is home to nine celebs you may not be aware of.

Bootle, like many other sections of Merseyside, has produced a slew of well-known figures.

Bootle is home to a large number of celebrities, many of whom were born, raised, or have a special connection to the town.

From Steve McManaman and Jamie Carragher of Liverpool FC to the late, great Tom O’Connor, all have a special link to the harbor town.

Some are more well-known, such as Roy Evans, but there are others you may not be aware of.

Some of Bootle’s well-known figures still reside in the town or nearby, while others have moved on to make a name for themselves elsewhere.

It’s not an entire list, but have a look and see if any of them surprise you.

Nick Dougherty, a retired player turned presenter, began his career in the media with a job at Sky Sports Golf.

Nick, who was born in Bootle in 1982, began accompanying his father to the golf course when he was four years old and grew addicted to the sport after the family moved close Shaw Hill Golf Club in Chorley.

On the European Tour, he won three times: the Caltex Masters in 2005, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2007, and the BMW International Open in 2009.

Bootle-born After making his mark at Liverpool, Steve McManaman made the big move to Real Madrid.

He is a football icon who scored the game-winning goal in the 2000 European Champions League final.

The 49-year-old, who began his career at Anfield when he was 16 years old, spent 11 years with the club before moving to the Spanish capital in July 1999.

McManaman won one FA Cup and one League Cup during his Liverpool career.

He has worked as a football commentator for Setanta Sports, ESPN, and BT Sport since his retirement in 2005.

Tom O’Connor, the legendary comedian, died on Sunday (July 18) at the age of 81.

The TV host, who was born in Bootle, died in hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

O'Connor, who attended Crosby's St Mary's College, rose to prominence on television.