Booster vaccines may not be required for everyone, according to the CEO of AstraZeneca.

Booster vaccines may not be required for everyone in the UK, and rushing third doses onto the NHS would be a “unnecessary burden,” according to AstraZeneca’s CEO.

Chief executive Pascal Soriot, writing in The Daily Telegraph alongside the company’s executive vice-president of biopharmaceuticals R&D Sir Mene Pangalos, urged the government to exercise patience, stressing that the UK was still “a few weeks away” from having a definitive answer on the effectiveness of two doses in providing “continued, protective immunity.”

“Moving too hastily to boost throughout the full adult population will rob us of these insights, leaving this critical decision to be based on limited data,” they said. It’s possible that a third dose for everyone is required, but it’s also possible that it isn’t.

“Mobilizing the NHS for an unneeded boosting campaign could place an extra load on the NHS throughout the lengthy winter months. Because NHS staff and resources are limited, another national mobilization could result in less resources available for cancer screenings and other daily care provided by doctors and nurses.”

Their remarks follow vaccinations minister Nadhim Zahawi’s announcement to MPs that a vaccine booster program is “ready to launch” as soon as the scientific advice for the program is approved.

Following a recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, more than half a million people with very impaired immune systems who are most at risk from Covid-19 will be provided another vaccine dosage starting this month (JCVI).

However, that statement is distinct from any decision on a booster program, which is scheduled to be announced soon.

Mr Zahawi also expressed hope that the virus can be combated “year in and year out” without the need for the “severe measures” witnessed in December, telling BBC Breakfast: “Vaccines have allowed us to cut infection rates and save 100,000 lives.

“It is my goal that with the booster program, we will be able to transfer the virus from pandemic to endemic state and deal with it year after year. It will remain with us for a long time, but we will not have to shut down our economy or take the drastic measures that we had to take in December of last year.”

