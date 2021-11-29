Booster shots for all adults fighting the Omicron variety.

As the country seeks to protect people from the new Omicron version of the virus, all adults in the UK will be administered Covid-19 booster shots.

Booster shots were previously only available to individuals aged 40 and up, but this will now be extended to all adults as fears about the impact of the new variety that is spreading around the world mount.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation announced today that it considered now was the ideal moment to prolong the booster program, ahead of a potential Omicron outbreak in the UK.

Anyone over the age of 18 will be eligible for a third vaccination, but only after three months have passed since their previous one.

The vaccines will be prioritized by age groups and individuals who are regarded most at risk, according to the JCVI.

Those who have been immunocompromised on many occasions will be offered a fourth booster shot.

Children aged 12 to 15 will now be encouraged to get a second vaccination.

The vaccinations developed by Pfizer and Moderna will be used as boosters.

Although it is yet unknown if the Omicron form, which was initially identified in South Africa, may dodge current immunizations, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam believes the current vaccines will be ineffective against the new variety.

He stated, ” “This variation is a growing source of concern.

“The current level of uncertainty is really high. We don’t know considerably more than we do, but that will change rapidly over the next three weeks as scientists mobilize all across the world.

“What we can say is that Omicron has a lot of mutations, which makes us concerned about vaccination effectiveness.

“Although there is an enhanced growth rate in South Africa, this does not imply increased transmissibility; further research is needed.

“At this point, things aren’t all doom and gloom, and I don’t want people to panic.

“If vaccine effectiveness is lowered, which appears to be the case to some extent, the most serious consequences are likely to follow.”

