Booster shots are being given out, but 71 percent of unvaccinated Americans believe this is proof that vaccines don’t work, according to a new study.

Vaccine apprehension persists as the COVID booster injections are rolled out, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

According to the report, 71% of unvaccinated Americans believe the booster shot proves that COVID immunizations don’t work, while nearly 80% of those who have been vaccinated believe the booster shot is a favorable indicator. The study, which took place from September 13 to 22, included 1,519 participants who were chosen at random.

The Food and Drug Administration has suggested the booster shot for persons 65 and older, as well as those who are at high risk of catching the virus. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also approved the booster dose for those working in high-risk jobs or in institutions.

“We have seen for sure that the vaccinated and unvaccinated have perceived the epidemic quite differently,” Liz Hamel, director of public opinion and survey research at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told CNBC. It comes as no surprise to me that they have diverse perspectives on booster shots.”

She went on to claim that the unvaccinated are the “strongest holdouts,” since they are more prone to feel that the pandemic has been overstated and are less concerned about being ill.

Attitudes toward COVID vaccines are frequently divided by political party, with 90 percent of Democrats claiming they had received at least one dose and only 58 percent of Republicans saying they have.

However, when it comes to booster dosages, 68 percent of Democrats indicated they will get the shot if the CDC and FDA recommend it, compared to 36 percent of Republicans.

However, 55 percent of individuals who have received all of their vaccinations indicated they will definitely get the booster shot, while 26% said they would probably get it if the FDA and CDC advised it. While fully vaccinated, 8% of respondents stated they would probably not get the booster shot, while 5% said they would certainly not get it.

According to the research, 3% of the respondents polled had already had their booster shot.

According to CNBC, the CDC noted that 2.7 million people have already had their booster shot since it was permitted for immunocompromised patients in August.

To far, almost 183.8 million Americans, or 55.4 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

At the age of, President Joe Biden had his booster shot on Monday as an eligible recipient.