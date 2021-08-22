Booster Shots and ‘Very Reasonable’ Vaccine Requirements are defended by Surgeon General Murthy.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy appeared on Sunday morning talk shows to defend the US’ COVID-19 vaccination booster policy, as well as businesses and colleges that require the vaccine.

Murthy remarked on CNN’s State of the Union that requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for employers and schools is a “completely acceptable” approach. Vaccine requirements have been established in numerous corporations, school districts, and colleges around the country. People visiting gyms or restaurants in New York City, for example, must be vaccinated.

He stated, “We already know that many corporations and colleges have moved toward vaccine requirements, and I think it’s a perfectly fair thing to do to maintain a safe atmosphere.”

Murthy believes that the Pfizer vaccine’s expected complete FDA approval might enable firms and institutions considering a vaccine requirement “go forward with those kinds of initiatives.”

He also believes that requiring school employees, such as teachers and staff, to get vaccinated—a regulation already in place in certain jurisdictions, including Oregon—is reasonable in order to “create a safer environment for our children.”

“We’re dealing with the Delta version, which is the most transmissible variety we’ve observed so far. When we have our children on the line—which is essentially the point of concern in our schools—their health and well-being is jeopardized. He explained, “We have to take every step we can.”

Because of the Delta variation, which has caused a surge in new COVID-19 cases across the United States, the surgeon general emphasized that getting the vaccine is more vital than ever. According to data from The New York Times, the United States had a 7-day average of 151,227 new cases each day on Saturday, compared to an average of 41,543 just one month before.

“We have good evidence from real-world data that this vaccine has performed extremely well and has a strong safety profile,” he said. “We’ve distributed it to hundreds of millions of people and seen that it works.”

Murthy also went on ABC News’ This Week Sunday to discuss booster doses, noting that the immunizations are still effective—but that a loss in “protection against mild and moderate disease” leads doctors to predict degradation in the future.

“That is why, in order to stay ahead of this illness, we recommend that people start using boosters the next week. This is a condensed version of the information.