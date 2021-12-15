Booster by postcode: See how many individuals in your area have had jab.

In the wake of the “extremely contagious” Omicron form, the government has encouraged everyone who is eligible to get their booster shot.

Adults can get a booster shot three months after their second vaccination, although they can schedule it after two months.

There has also been an increase in the demand for booster vaccines, with many people waiting in line for hours at walk-in clinics.

After Boris Johnson’s Plan B measures were authorized, all of the Covid rules were put in place.

On Monday, when over-30s were eligible to book their booster immunization, the national booking system was swamped.

Despite the online difficulties, the NHS in England said that it was booking 14 vaccine appointments each second, with over 390,000 boosters scheduled.

It is urging people to schedule appointments online or by calling 119 in order to ensure that they receive their vaccine.

Over-18s can book their booster starting on Wednesday, though some will have already been able to get them through walk-in clinics.

