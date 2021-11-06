Boost is unstoppable.

More exciting news is on the horizon for the Boost ecosystem, which is known for delivering the most cutting-edge DeFi products to market. Following the formal launch of their new app, Boost DeFi, in mid-November, they announced a partnership with NZT Capital, a large crypto hedge fund that is passionate about the blockchain area. NZT Capital is a crypto-catalyst firm that has pledged to pump funds into Boost on a regular basis, which is fantastic news for the future of Boost Coin and the Boost community as a whole.

Boost Coin is the native coin of the Boost ecosystem, in case you’ve been living under a rock. The market for Boost Coin is currently rising, particularly in anticipation of the Boost DeFi software. The Boost DeFi software was downloaded over 11k times in the first 24 hours it was accessible for download, and the Boost Coin had over 8,000 holders. Analysts predict that once the software is completely available, the value of Boost Coin will surge. Boost cannot be stopped now that it has strategized a deal with prominent crypto hedge fund NZT Capital. The stakes are high.

The Boost DeFi app is currently available for iOS and Android users to download. Although the app’s official debut is expected in mid-November, members can use Boost’s user-friendly exchange, BoostSwap, and free limit orders in the meantime. Free limit orders are meant to allow customers to execute price objectives so they can simply “set it and forget it.” Boost’s smooth and speedy switch is conveniently built right into the Boost DeFi. Boost DeFi will also include other financial tools such as a portfolio tracker called BoostFolio, where users can connect their wallets, BoostCharts, BoostFarming, BoostTools, which is similar to DexTools, a chat feature, an education tab, and a news tab with the most up-to-date information from major crypto outlets, as well as a chat feature. The Boost DeFi app will serve as a convenient and functional one-stop shop for all the latest decentralized finance technologies for the Boost community.

Boost presently has a market capitalization of $200 million. It’s no surprise that the Boost community keeps setting new records. Their amazing development team is made up of prominent experts who have been working in the blockchain sector since 2014. Boost developers have also executed a number of successful ventures with market capitalizations in the billions of dollars. Celebrity partnerships expand in tandem with the Boost community. Tory Lanez, rapper, has used the hashtag Boost in his articles, posts, and tweets. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.